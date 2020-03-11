SASKATOON -- The Downtown Saskatoon Business Improvement District is calling on Saskatoon community partners to help deal with what it says are safety challenges affecting the city’s downtown.

In an open letter on the group’s website, it calls for a “time for action” when dealing with what it calls complex challenges in the area.

The group says mental health, addictions and homelessness are key issues and that it is urging the Saskatoon Police Service to create a downtown safety program similar to one created in 2016 by Winnipeg police.

The program would include increased police presence and a surveillance camera registration program to help deter crime and assist with investigations.

This is a developing story. More to come.