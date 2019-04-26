City of Saskatoon administration recommends the city move forward on a downtown cycling network that includes dedicated bike lanes along 19th and 23rd Streets and Third Avenue.

The debate around what downtown bike lanes in the City of Bridges will look like heads to vote in council chambers on Monday.

In front of city councillors and the mayor are three options involving two east-west dedicated bike-lane corridors and one north-south bike-lane connector: Third or Fourth Avenue.

The recommended plan calls for a one-way protected bike lane along 23rd Street from Idylwyld Drive to Spadina Crescent, and Third Avenue from 19th Street to 25th Street. Nineteenth Street will have a bidirectional bike lane on one side of the street.

The total cost associated with the new downtown active transportation plan is just north of $4 million and the annual operating cost for the new bike-lane network is estimated at $400,000 for the three new corridors once they are built and installed.

According to a city transportation report with the recommendations to city council, the timeline for the active transportation network would start in 2020 and continue through to 2023 when they expect the three bike lane paths to be completed.

Changes to downtown in light of the new active transportation plan include a loss in on-street parking. On-street parking on Third Avenue would see about 54 parking spaces lost, while 13 on-street spaces would be lost on 23rd Street and no difference on 19th Street.

The city report outlines how the proposed network takes into consideration the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) routes identified through downtown such as First Avenue and Broadway Aveune.

City Council is scheduled to discuss the proposal on Monday starting at 1 p.m.