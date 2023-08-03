Doorbell cam footage shows escaped horses trotting through Sask. neighbourhood
Several horses were seen running around the streets of Prince Albert Wednesday morning after escaping from the Prince Albert Exhibition grounds.
The Prince Albert Exhibition Association said the horses managed to escape, but were found safe.
“They're all fine. They made their way, they're all safe,” Donna Naggy told CTV News.
Resident Audriana McCague said her security cameras caught the horses around 5:30 a.m.
“I literally had to watch it a couple of times to realize that oh my gosh, that was a herd of horses up and running by my house,” she told CTV News.
“It's kind of crazy.”
You can watch the footage from McCague's camera using the player above.
She said she didn’t hear them run by her home, but a neighbour’s dog did.
“She said that her dog was going crazy at 5:30 in the morning, but by the time she got up to look out the window, she didn't see anything,” McCague said.
Naggy said it seemed like the horses were just trying to head home and were picked up near Saskatchewan Penitentiary, roughly six kilometres from the exhibition grounds.
“It's kind of neat that they made it that far.”
With files from Stacey Hein
Correction
The horses escaped Wednesday morning. The story has been updated.
