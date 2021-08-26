SASKATOON -- A door-to-door solicitation operation that Saskatoon police warned was "potentially fraudulent" is actually a licensed business.

That's according to an update from Saskatoon Police Service (SPS).

SPS issued a warning earlier this week concerning representatives of an organization called HopeCo collecting money and recruiting young adults for potential jobs.

In an update sent to media on Thursday, SPS said it has learned that HopeCo is not a charity but a licensed business and is able to conduct door-to-door fundraising.

SPS said it regrets any confusion caused by its original news release.

