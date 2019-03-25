

CTV Saskatoon





City administrators are gathering information about what, if any, role Saskatoon will play in the city’s first safe injection site.

Coun. Randy Donauer proposed administration submit a report about the proposed safe injection site and whether the city will be involved in the decision-making process. His request passed unanimously in council on Monday.

“Anecdotally, AIDS Saskatoon has told us the city doesn’t have a role, and I’m not necessary disputing that, but I find it odd that the administration hasn’t weighed in on that. We don’t typically get our advice from a proponent,” Donauer told CTV News.

Last month, AIDS Saskatoon announced it was applying to Health Canada to open a safe injection site.

At the site, drug users would be supervised by health workers. People could also receive addiction services and housing support.

The proposed location is on 20th Street West at the former Pleasant Hill Bakery, which closed its doors on Friday.

Jason Mercredi, the executive director of AIDS Saskatoon, said the city’s involvement is limited to building standards.

“We were informed that the building use and renovations would need to meet the zoning requirement and building standards. So long as they complied then that is the limit to the city’s role,” Mercredi wrote in an email to CTV News.

Some people are concerned about the site being too close to an elementary school, but advocates say a safe injection site will reduce the presence of needles.

Donauer said he has heard concerns about the site from his constituents – some who work or have children at St. Mary's Wellness and Education Centre. He said the report, addressing the city’s involvement, will help answer his residents’ questions.

Mercredi said the safe injection site will be the only site in Canada to have an advisory board, made up partly of members of police officers and firefighters.

If the facility opens it would be the first of its kind in Saskatchewan.