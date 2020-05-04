SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is reminding people who feel unwell and might require medical care to seek help during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Don’t let fear of COVID-19 keep you from getting the medical attention you need. Staying healthy during the pandemic is just as important as remaining COVID free,” the SHA said in a release.

On Monday, 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were announced by the province.

The SHA said it recognizes that some people may be more hesitant to seek medical care during the pandemic, but the health authority is reassuring people that it is safe to do so.

Monday marks the first day of phase one of the Re-Open Saskatchewan Plan, and the SHA said health care centres, including private physician practices, walk-in clinics and hospitals, are taking extra precautions.

This includes having proper Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), patient screening, frequent hand washing and strict cleaning and disinfection procedures in place, according to the SHA.

Physical distancing will occur in all waiting areas with many using alternative methods, such as waiting in your vehicle, to reduce potential contact between patients, the health authority said.

The SHA says people with urgent and emergent medical concerns such as chest pain, sings of stroke, broken bones, shortness of breath or thoughts of self-harm should go to a hospital emergency department or call 911.

The SHA is also urging people who do not require emergency care, but feel unwell or have underlying health conditions to set up an appointment with their family physician or go to a walk-in clinic when in need of care.

HealthLine 811 is also available for confidential, 24-hour health and mental health and addictions advice, education and support, according to the SHA.