SASKATOON -- A pair of dogs were safely reunited with their owner following a house fire Friday morning.

Saskatoon Fire Department received multiple calls reporting fire located in the rear of a house in the 1200 block of First Avenue North

The first arriving fire officer reported dogs were inside the home, according to a news release from the department.

Crews worked to extinguish the fire while another crew and breached the front door to rescue the dogs.

No injuries were reported.

The home's resident declined an interview but told CTV News the dogs' names were Peanut Butter and Chewy.

The fire department estimates the fire caused $100,000 in damage. A ticket was issued for failure to maintain smoke alarms.

The home is closed to occupation due to damage, the department said.