The dog daycare business in Saskatoon has been booming over the past two weeks as pet owners bring in their pets to give them a chance to run around.

Crazy Tails Canine Services has been at capacity with more than 50 dogs coming into the daycare every day - on a regular winter day, they only see about 40 dogs, manager Maxine Friesen told CTV News.

“The dogs come in and they’re kind of bouncing off the walls because they haven't been outside for a walk for three days and they usually go for a walk every day.

“Now they haven't been outside because it's – 50 C so they come in and they run around for about five minutes straight and then they chill a little bit."

Other dog daycares also told CTV News they are experiencing higher than usual dog visits.