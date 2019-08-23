Leashed dogs could soon be allowed at parks along the Meewasin Trail.

City Councilor Cynthia Block wants to amend the bylaw that bans dogs in downtown parks along the river – something dog owner Lois Hislap supports.

Hislap received a $100 ticket for walking her dog, Molly, in Kiwanis Memorial Park.

“We live in the condo across the street, but we have to sit here in the boulevard because Molly and I are not allowed in the park,” Hislap told CTV News.

Hislap said she is hopeful the bylaw gets changed so she can enjoy the parks near her home with Molly.

The idea to remove the “no dog” signs is also getting support from the organization representing downtown Saskatoon.

“There's about 3,500 people that live downtown currently and we want that number to grow. So it just got me thinking, 'This is their neighbourhood park, what makes it different than other neighbourhood parks?’” said Brent Penner, executive director of DTN YXE.

The bylaw amendment is set to be discussed in a city meeting Monday.