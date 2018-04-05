Dog shot by Saskatoon police, dies after reported attacks
A Saskatoon Animal Control Agency vehicle sits on scene after a dog was shot by police and died after reported attacks at a home on the 100 block of Huron Place. (Colin Thomas/CTV Saskatoon)
Published Thursday, April 5, 2018 3:49PM CST
Last Updated Thursday, April 5, 2018 3:55PM CST
A dog police say reportedly attacked several people inside a Saskatoon home is dead after being shot by an officer on scene.
Police responded to the home, on the 100 block of Huron Place, at about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The dog was attacking a man when officers entered the residence, and the man being attacked was calling for help.
An attempt to stop the attack using a Taser was unsuccessful before one officer fired their gun, police said in a news release. The dog died.
Three people who were injured were taken to hospital, according to police. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
