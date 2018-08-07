

Jonathan Charlton, CTV Saskatoon





A Saskatoon Police officer was sent to hospital after being bitten by a dog Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a report of a break and enter in progress in the 1400 block of Idylwyld Drive North around 7:45 p.m., according to a police news release.

As an officer approached the home a large dog left a shelter, lunged toward the officer and bit his arm.

The officer did not respond with any use of force as the dog was at the end of his chain and unable to cause further harm, police say.

The officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while animal control was contacted to speak with the owners of the dog.

No one was found in the home, police say.