'Doesn’t feel like work': Saskatoon open house encourages women in aviation

Saskatchewan Air Ambulance celebrated Women of Aviation Worldwide Week on Wednesday by hosting an open house to encourage women to consider a career in the industry.

The first female pilot’s licence was issued on March 8, 1910, and Women of Aviation Worldwide Week is meant to highlight women in the industry, and serve as a call to address the gender imbalance in the aviation and space fields.

“Historically, there has been an imbalance with men and women in aviation,” said Dan Knisley, director of Saskatchewan Air Ambulance.

“Certainly in my time as a pilot starting out, I know that it's been a very male-dominated field of work.”

While there’s a need for women in the industry, there’s high demand for anyone to fill positions, says Knisley.

“We have a global demand for all positions in aviation right now,” he said. “That has really challenged us as well as other operators for keeping talented staff in our midst, so we need to get more people interested, and women too.”

Air Ambulance captain and pilot Tammie Kulyk says she was living her father’s dream when she got her pilot’s license.

“It doesn't feel like work,” she said. “I come to work and play every day. It has its challenges, but it also has the benefit of working with everyone else who truly loves their job.”

In 2019, she was part of the first all-female crew for a Saskatchewan Air Ambulance mission. While she recognizes it’s a predominantly male industry, she says she feels supported by everyone around her.

“Not only do we have women here today supporting women in aviation, but we have men supporting women in aviation,” Kulyk told CTV News.

“And not just today, but every day, and I have many allies. Not just female friends in the business, but many male allies who support me and everyone along the way.”

She admits that the job of a pilot has some challenges when you’re a parent, but the perks are more than worth it.

“Favorite part of my job is the view, you see the most amazing sunsets,” she said. “You think they look good from your kitchen window? You should see it from 20,000 feet. It's truly breathtaking.”

Ellian Singkala works at Kreos Aviation and is studying to get her commercial pilot license.

She came to the open house to support women in the industry, as well as learn more about possible careers.

“Hopefully writing the exam and getting everything done by the end of the summer, and getting started with my career,” she said.

And while most of her trainers and managers in the field are male, she gets nothing but encouragement on her career path.

“Our operations managers at Kreos are all male and they're very encouraging and want nothing but for us to flourish in that realm.”

But Kulyk says the industry is in need of people to fill all different roles, not just pilots.

“If that's not your thing, there is everything from air traffic control, we have fuelers and ground handlers,” she said.

“There's dispatchers, tech records, communications, HR, marketing, everything. We all need those jobs to make aviation run.”

Saskatchewan Air Ambulance has been in service for nearly 78 years, flying up to 1,500 missions and 1 million kilometres per year.