A strict “do not use” water order is in effect for one of Saskatoon’s Costco stores.

Hydrocarbons have been found in three water hydrants on the line that serves Costco in the Rosewood neighbourhood.

The city said the discovery was made during the investigation into water problems in the Aspen Ridge neighbourhood. Hydrocarbons, which are oily substances, were found in the Aspen Ridge area several months ago.

“Our investigation in Aspen Ridge revealed some information that led us to probe other areas under development and this is part of the overall ongoing investigation,” said Angela Gardiner, the city’s acting general manager of transportation and utilities, in a news release.

The order, which was announced by the city Friday night, was issued by the provincial Water Security Agency.

“We want answers just like everyone else and unfortunately we don’t have those answers at this point. Until we know, the safest course of action is to abide by the WSA’s order,” Gardiner said.

A spokesperson for Costco said the store will remain open.