    • 'Do not approach him': Sask. RCMP seeking tips finding wanted Onion Lake man

    (Photo: RCMP)
    Saskatchewan RCMP is seeking the public's assistance in locating a wanted man from Onion Lake Cree Nation.

    Valance Wapass, 39, is wanted on charges including assault causing bodily harm.

    He is described as six feet two inches, 205 pounds with brown eyes, short black hair, and a large visible injury to his face. Wapass has a tattoo of his last name on his upper left arm and a feather on his left wrist.

    Police believe Wapass may be travelling between Thunderchild First Nation, Onion Lake Cree Nation, and Lloydminster in a white minivan.

    RCMP say if you see Wapass, do not approach him and call the police.

