SASKATOON -- Custody-sharing arrangements can sometimes be tricky to navigate, even when a pandemic isn't thrown into the mix.

Since the first COVID-19 cases appeared in Saskatchewan and a series of restrictions and recommendations to stay at home soon followed, divorce mediator Tracy Kendel says her phone has been ringing "a lot."

"Do I send the kids back and forth?" is one of the questions the principal mediator at Fairway Divorce Solutions said she's hearing the most.

"(The other) parent may be a frontline worker and they're concerned," Kendel said. "Or the people in dad's family, who are they associating with that my kids are going to come into contact with?"

Kendel's chief advice to parents is that while it may feel like the pandemic is stretching on, it's important to realize these are temporary circumstances.

"They need to focus on that it's short-term, so it may not be exactly what you want. Of course, you want to spend time with your kids, you want to see your kids every day but that may not be possible right now."

In a few instances, Kendel said she's had to conduct mediation remotely to help parents come up with short term custody-sharing arrangements.

However, she said many parents have been able to hammer out something that works on their own and pointed to a free COVID-19 parenting plan offered by Fairway as a good starting point.

Kendel said what's key is to go into the process with the right mindset.

"The number one thing (parents) have in common is their kids' safety. So we want to emphasize that, because it's a good start to their parenting," Kendel said.

For example, a one week on, one week off custody sharing arrangement can be switched to a bi-weekly rotation or perhaps a child will just stay with one parent for now, Kendel said.

Even with changes to day-to-day arrangements during the pandemic, Kendel said there are still plenty of ways for parents to stay involved in their kids' lives.

"They can try more Facetime, Zoom. You can watch movies over Skype, over Zoom (and) minimize the time going back and forth."

Kendel also said taking the right approach now could yield benefits for parents and, more importantly, their kids that will outlast the pandemic

"It's also an opportunity for parents to try and work together to try and co-parent. It's a perfect time to really put that into play."