The Saskatoon Fire Department has suspended dive operations on the South Saskatchewan River after spending around four hours searching for a man who was reported to be in the water.

Emergency crews were called around 11 a.m. for a report of a man in distress in the middle of the river near Gabriel Dumont Park. The fire department sent three water rescue boats and four divers who searched the river between the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge and the Gordie Howe Bridge.

It’s not known how or where the man entered the river, according to Saskatoon police.

The Saskatoon Fire Department is reminding the public to stay off lakes and ponds since warm temperatures have caused them to deteriorate or rot.

The department has tested the ice in Saskatoon and has determined ponds are no longer safe for recreational use.

The fire department says people should never go on the river ice.