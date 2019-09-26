RCMP searched an area in the Resort Village of Candle Lake Thursday afternoon.

Divers from the RCMP Deepwater Recovery Unit searched the water, while other members combed the area on foot.

The search comes after a man was an arrested Monday around 6:00 p.m. The arrest happened in the water in front of the Hansen and Haydukewich Subdivisions. A man was arrested by Nipawin RCMP and charged with evading police, assault causing bodily harm, damaging property, leaving the scene of an accident, uttering threats, resisting arrest and break and entering.