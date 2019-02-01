

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatchewan RCMP say they hope a recovery operation of a plane wreck at Peter Pond Lake helps to provide closure to the families of pilot Ray Gran and conservation officer Harold Thompson.

The plane, owned by Saskatchewan Government Airways, took off from Buffalo Narrows on Aug. 20, 1959. It was en route to investigate poaching and deliver mail to La Loche.

After the crash, the Royal Canadian Air Force searched for the missing aircraft for 10 days. The Air Force concluded the plane crashed into Peter Pond Lake – just past Buffalo Narrows – and everybody on board had died.

Underwater recovery teams from Saskatchewan and Manitoba dove four times to the site of the crash on Wednesday, the RCMP said via Twitter.

The temperature of the water was 2 C and visibility was at times near zero.

“At the bottom, you can’t see your hand. You have to use a light close to your chest to see what you picked up. I wish I had more time to see the whole plane, but it was important to gather what we could from the cockpit. I saw the colours and the markings on the plane; it’s obvious it is the right plane,” diver Cst. Peter Rhead said.

Divers brought back to the surface some remains of the two occupants of the aircraft and personal meaningful items such as boots, a pendant, a camera, a knife and a wallet.

The remains and personal belongings have been given to the Saskatchewan Coroners Service who was present at the diving site and will be released to the family of the deceased after the Coroner’s investigation is complete, RCMP say.

With files from The Canadian Press