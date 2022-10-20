Ditch the decorative contact lenses for Halloween, Sask. optometrists advise

With Halloween around the corner, the Saskatchewan Association of Optometrists (SAO) is warning people about the health dangers of decorative contact lenses.

The SAO is advising people to stay away from contact lenses that aren’t prescribed and fitted by eye care professionals.

Dr. Heath Holliday, the president of the association, says contact lenses sold at costume stores are not classified as medical devices and can be made from rougher materials.

“If a material is not of a good quality that could damage the surface of the eye, causing a scratch or abrasion,” Holliday told CTV News.

Scratches on the eye can create entries for bacteria.

“That would be one of the worst-case scenarios is that bacteria could grab hold of the surface of your eye, where the contact sits, the place called the cornea. They cause a ton of pain, but they can even lead to permanent vision loss,” Holliday said.

If you’re unsure if your contact lenses are safe, Holliday recommends contacting an optometrist.