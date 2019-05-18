‘Disturbing results’ in Saskatoon check stop
A line of cars in Saskatoon get towed away following a check stop Friday night. (Courtesy: Twitter/@SPSTraffic)
Published Saturday, May 18, 2019 4:57PM CST
Saskatoon police say the results of Friday night’s check stop was ‘disturbing.’
A total of 10 drivers were suspended, one was charged with being impaired by cannabis and cocaine, according to police’s tweet.
Police’s traffic unit tweeted a photo showing drivers getting suspended at the roadside, and a second photo showed a line of cars waiting to be towed away.
The check stop took place before the May long weekend.
