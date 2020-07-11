SASKATOON -- A man was safely removed from the top of a two-story home during an incident Friday.

Police responded to a call from a 34-year-old male in a distressed state. The man had climbed on top of a two-storey townhouse complex in the 900 block of Stensrud Road.

Saskatoon Police Crisis Negotiators, with the assistance of a Saskatoon Fire Department aerial apparatus, were elevated into a position where they could speak with the man.

The officers were able to convince him to climb into the fire truck bucket with them and lowered him to safety.

Due to his vulnerable state, the man was transported to hospital for examination.