The Courts of Saskatchewan don’t know who locked the La Loche courtroom doors to journalists, and some community members, for the sentencing decision of the La Loche shooter.

Journalists across the province travelled to the northern Saskatchewan community on Friday morning to report on the La Loche shooter’s sentencing decision. But when they arrived, they were told seats were reserved for victims and family – not media.

Judge Janet McIvor said she did not order journalists to be blocked from the courts and only knew about it after the proceedings.

“The judge did not at any time order that the doors to the courthouse or the courtroom be locked, or the media be prevented from attending. In fact, the judge was unaware either had occurred until the decision was complete, and was extremely dismayed to learn that this was so,” Dawn Blaus, the Courts of Saskatchewan spokesperson, said in a written statement.

“It is the judge’s understanding that these decisions were made by deputy sheriffs and the RCMP.”

The RCMP denies it locked the courthouse doors.

“At no time [Friday] did RCMP members present lock any doors at the courthouse,” Saskatchewan RCMP told CTV News in a statement, adding that officers did block people from accessing the main lobby of the courthouse to ensure public safety.

Reporters from CTV News, Global, The Star Pheonix and CBC all confirm the doors were locked.

A Meadow Lake radio reporter posted a video of the locked courtroom door on Twitter.

Someone just left the courtroom and we asked if anyone could go in but no one else allowed pic.twitter.com/Am1bQI8JHQ — Kathy Gallant (@ReporterKath) February 23, 2018

“Journalists are the eyes and ears of the public. A lot of people will miss what went on, so it's important for journalists to be present,” Trish Elliott, a journalism professor at the University of Regina, said.

Crown prosecutor Pouria Tabrizi-Reardigan said he’s never seen media locked out of the courts.

“I’ve never seen anything like it…I was surprised the media wasn't in there,” Tabrizi-Reardigan said.

After about an hour of the proceedings, one reporter, CBC Saskatoon’s Charles Hamilton, was allowed into the courthouse and other media could share his information.

The judge decided the La Loche shooter, who was 17 when he carried out a deadly shooting, will be sentenced as an adult.