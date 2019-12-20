SASKATOON -- A former Walter Murray Collegiate teacher who pleaded guilty to multiple child sex offences has had his teaching certificate cancelled and has been banned from ever holding one again.

The decision comes from the Discipline Committee for the Saskatchewan Professional Teachers Regulatory Board.

The committee found that Rhett Lundgren engaged in professional misconduct, and that his conduct was "unquestionably disgraceful and dishonourable."

Lundgren was sentenced in January to three years in prison.

He was charged with arranging to commit a sexual offence against a child, possession of child pornography and attempting to access child porn in December 2016 following an investigation by the Internet Child Exploitation Unit.

He pleaded guilty in November 2018. During his sentencing hearing court heard that Lundgren, had an online conversation with an undercover officer posing as a pedophile.