PRINCE ALBERT -- The City of Prince Albert is warning residents that flushing disposable masks down the toilet could result in pricey repairs for homeowners.

In a Thursday news release, the Water and Sewer department said masks are blocking sewer lines. It said flushing anything other than human waste and toilet paper is illegal and against a bylaw.

Masks can also not be recycled and must be thrown away in garbage bins, the release said.

The problem has also surfaced in British Columbia.

Before the pandemic, said the chair of Metro Vancouver’s Liquid Waste Committee, people were flushing dental floss, condoms and feminine products – now, it’s masks, “flushable” wipes and gloves.

"I think (there are) a lot of people that are fearful for what their mask has on it," said Richard Stewart.

“Put that in the garbage.”

The City of Prince Albert said other items such as diapers, kitchen grease, hair, paper towels and Kleenex will clog sewer lines.