For the past 50 years a Saskatoon man has avoided stepping into Saskatchewan liquor stores and off-sales after discovering he could brew his favourite suds in the comfort of his own home.

Originally from Sheffield, England, Cedric Gillott, 79, started ordering brewing kits from England after North American beers simply didn’t cut it.

He moved to Saskatoon in 1965 for a job at the University of Saskatchewan – and his first impression of local libations fell flat.

“The beers in Canada were flavourless, relatively flavourless. We’re talking 50 years ago and things have changed tremendously.”

Even worse than his first taproom experience in Canada was the process at a Saskatoon liquor store.

“It was quite an amazing experience, you had to fill in a piece of paper and hand it over a counter and then you walked down a few yards and there was a tiny portal and eventually someone would pass you the beer through a tiny portal.

“It was something so primitive than what we were used to.”

Craving his hometown favourites like an English ale or a brown ale, Gillott said he found a homebrewing recipe book in England with English-tap staples including Guinness and Newcastle; the rest is history.

Gillott has now been homebrewing for five decades and he can’t remember the last time he went to a liquor store. He said he has expanded his menu to include cider, wine, and Canadian beers such as lagers and pale ales.

“Let’s just say there’s always a lot of bottles to wash after my son (and his wife) and so on have been on a visit,” he said.

While Gillott has slowed down his homebrewing schedule, he still bottles four to five batches a year yielding about 60 stubby-bottles each batch.

Gillott shared a trick for any fellow-homebrewers looking to get some extra zip out of their brew, and it has to do with the final step of the process: bottling.

“When you bottle always add a tiny little bit of fresh yeast and dissolved sugar,” he said, adding this step allows the yeast to ferment more to give more fizz in a bottle.