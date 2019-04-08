Students at two Saskatoon community schools are getting a nutritional boost thanks to a program run by the Salvation Army and funded by Canpotex.

The students involved in the program might otherwise go hungry on the weekends. Canpotex has donated $78,000 for a three-year program that will give bags of nutritious food to 26 children at King George and Princess Alexandra schools.

The bags, including child-friendly and easy to prepare foods, will be sent home each Friday.

“It's the children that need the nutrition so that when they come back on Monday they're ready to go to school, they're ready to work hard,” Major Byron Kean with the Salvation Army told CTV News.

“Food security is at the core of what we do at Canpotex and we are honoured to support this valuable and worthwhile program run by The Salvation Army,” said Ken Seitz, CEO of Canpotex.

The students who receive the food are chosen by the Salvation Army and school administrators.

"The students appreciate it. They bring their bags home on Monday into the community room and every Friday they're excited to go home with the bags," said Stephanie Vause, community school coordinator at King George School.

The program started as a successful three year pilot project.