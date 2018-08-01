

CTV Saskatoon





Mark Turner, the executive director of the Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra, is in hospital after being stabbed in the face with blunt end of a fork Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the stabbing happened at around 1:00 p.m. inside the orchastra's main office on 20th Street West.

Employees at the orchestra told CTV News they’re in shock after the incident.

Angela Kempf, the orchestra’s director of development, said she witnessed the violence.

“[The suspect’s] arm shot towards [Turner], so not less of a lunge, and then he just turned around and strolled out,” Kempf told CTV News.

Turner, 36, was taken to hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

Kempf said three hours later, the man returned to the building and stared at her through the window. She called police again.

Police found the suspect at the intersection of Avenue E South and 20th Street West.

The 37-year-old man resisted arrest and a bystander helped apprehend the suspect until additional officers arrived, according to police.

Police say it’s believed the suspect was high, and the act was random.

“We've never had anything this bad happen here. We've had other small incidents, but usually people who needed to talk through something,” Kempf said.

The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra will remain closed until next Tuesday.