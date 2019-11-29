SASKATOON – With the flurries having fallen, we sit behind a cold front, leaving temperatures slightly cooler.

Largely cloudy skies dominate the day, without much wind activity. Once the calendar turns to December, things may actually warm up a few degrees.

Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:

Today – Mostly Cloudy

High: -6 C

Evening: -8 C

9 p.m.: -9 C

Saturday – Cloudy

Morning Low: -12 C

Afternoon High: -7 C

Sunday – Sunny

Morning Low: -14 C

Afternoon High: -8 C