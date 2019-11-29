Digging out on this White Friday: This is your Saskatoon forecast
Published Friday, November 29, 2019 6:24AM CST Last Updated Friday, November 29, 2019 7:12AM CST
SASKATOON – With the flurries having fallen, we sit behind a cold front, leaving temperatures slightly cooler.
Largely cloudy skies dominate the day, without much wind activity. Once the calendar turns to December, things may actually warm up a few degrees.
Here's the forecast for Saskatoon:
Today – Mostly Cloudy
High: -6 C
Evening: -8 C
9 p.m.: -9 C
Saturday – Cloudy
Morning Low: -12 C
Afternoon High: -7 C
Sunday – Sunny
Morning Low: -14 C
Afternoon High: -8 C