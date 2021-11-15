'Didn't plan on getting into bull riding': Sask. bull rider reflects on 2021 PBR Canada championship win

SASKATOON -

Following his second Professional Bull Riders Canada Championship win over the weekend in Edmonton, Meadow Lake's Cody Coverchuk reflects on the win with CTV's Jeff Rogstad.

You were in second place going into the weekend. When it comes down to bull riding, it's not just you. It's also the bull. So, were you happy with the bull selection you received? I'm guessing you were.

Absolutely you know, all the bulls that came to Rogers’ Place there last weekend. Those are the best bulls in Canada. Some were the best guys so you know, it was a good show and the best bulls were there and the riders showed up. So it was good.

You prepare all season long but is there anything extra you do to prepare for the finals? When you know that you got a shot at the title? Is there anything extra you can do before you get ready to ride?

I just kind of try to keep everything simple. It doesn't matter where you're getting on. If it’s the Calgary Stampede or the PBR Canada finals, I just kind of take it the same thing every time I spend a lot of time and that seems to work out the best for me.

It seems as though Saskatchewan riders have done pretty well in PBR competitions. Again, is this something that you see sort of Saskatchewan is becoming known for or is it just the luck of the draw lately?

Saskatchewan, definitely, you know, the prairie boys we’re tough, right? That's what we're known for. There's lots of talent in Saskatchewan, definitely, and Canada, just in general for bull riders there is tons of talent.

You've obviously been at the Stampede and clearly you've been on the PBR tour. I suspect you started out doing all-around rodeo. At what point do you say I'm going to stick with bulls?

I actually didn't really plan on getting into bull riding. I started steer riding and then we just kind of progressed from there. And then I went to an amateur rodeo once and I ended up winning it in the bull riding so I just kind of fell in love with it from there and just progressed as we went on. And next thing you know, we're in the PBR and we're riding at Rogers’ place for $175,000. You know, that's the biggest check I've ever won. So you know, it feels good. Definitely gives me a little bit of motivation in the morning to get up.

So in the offseason, what do you do? Is there some sort of training regimen that you're involved in? In the offseason or you just simply take time off to let your body heal?

I just kind of try to take it easy because my body gets beat up throughout the year. So I'll just take it easy for now. And then the new season kicks off here and I'm not too sure if it's January or December, but it's not too long. It's soon.