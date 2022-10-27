Diagolon founder appealing bail decision

The founder of the online group Diagolon is seeking a bail review in the latest court proceedings about gun related charges.

Jeremy Mackenzie made a brief appearance via phone at Saskatoon Provincial Court Thursday, the first court appearance since he fired his lawyer earlier this month.

Mackenzie is seeking a bail review at the Court of King's Bench after his bail was denied on Oct. 7.

A court-ordered publication ban prevents CTV from reporting the reasons behind the decision to deny bail.

Mackenzie, 36, was charged with assault, pointing a firearm and using a restricted weapon in a careless manner, and mischief in connection with an alleged assault near Viscount in November 2021 — a community roughly 75 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.

He was arrested in September in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia on a Canada-wide warrant issued by Saskatchewan RCMP in July.

On Thursday, Justice Marilyn Penner ordered a doctor to see Mackenzie prior to his next court appearance after a request from Mackenzie's lawyer. The reason for Mackenzie seeking medical attention is unknown.

Diagolon, the group Mackenzie leads, is described in a 2022 House of Commons report as an ideologically motivated and violent extremist organization.

It originally started as an online joke about a fake nation state but has since come to attract thousands of followers rallying against authority and government control.

Mackenzie will be back in court on Nov. 10.