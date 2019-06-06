A Saskatchewan homebuilder says an oversupply in the condo market is leading them to seek approval to amend a planned development.

In a letter to the director of Saskatoon Land, North Ridge Development Corp. says 83 apartment condos are finished in Saskatoon with another 402 under construction.

“This equates to almost 3.5 years’ worth of apartment condo unit inventory currently on the market in Saskatoon,” reads the letter, which is on the agenda for the next Planning and Development Committee meeting.

North Ridge says the numbers don’t include purpose built rental apartments on the market or still under construction. The company cited statistics from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

A report from city staff says the developer, which purchased the land for the project in Evergreen in 2012, originally planned to build 224 multi-family dwelling units including apartment and townhouse-style condos. The project was revised in 2016 to have more townhouse condos and fewer apartment-style units.

Because of what North Ridge calls “adverse market conditions” it is seeking approval to remove all apartment-style condo units and instead build another 14 townhouse-style units, in addition to 60 townhouse units already built.

The report says North Ridge still needs approval from a majority of existing condo residents and must submit for approval a new subdivision application to the city before it can go ahead with the changes.