'Devastating': Saskatoon man reacts to latest earthquake in Turkiye

Just weeks after an earthquake ravaged parts of Turkiye, it was hit with another on Monday, a tough blow for a Saskatoon resident and his family.

"I can't imagine what those people are feeling," said Mehmet Dökmeci. "It's devastating."

Dökmeci and his wife Meltem recently lost several family members in the earthquake that rocked the country nearly two weeks ago.

That earthquake was 150 kilometres from where he grew up in Antakya. Monday's earthquake happened in Defne, only a few kilometres from his hometown of Antakya.

"Wish the best, be hopeful, send them our good vibes from here. Try to carry on I guess," said Dokmeci.

Dökmeci says all his family members in the area have been accounted for after this earthquake.

Currently, they’re making arrangements for funerals for the ones who passed away in the previous earthquake.

"You don't have the body, unfortunately, you can't even do the funeral," he said.

The family launched a GoFundMe page to help raise funds for relief organizations including the Red Crescent.