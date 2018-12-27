Designs aim to inspire downtown architecture
A Stantec design rendering for a downtown property. (Courtesy DTNYXE)
Published Thursday, December 27, 2018 3:59PM CST
Downtown YXE is providing a glimpse into the potential future of downtown Saskatoon.
Three architectural firms from the downtown district unveiled six design renderings for properties downtown.
The ideas are meant to inspire and increase awareness of the façade grants available to property owners and businesses through the City of Saskatoon to enhance overall street character.