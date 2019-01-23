

CTV Saskatoon





All derailed train cars have been removed from Highway 11 and Wanuskewin Road after a train went off the rails on Tuesday morning.

Crews are out repairing the track on Wednesday morning. The highway will need to be inspected before it opens to traffic. Northbound lanes are still closed and one lane is open southbound with speed and traffic restrictions in place.

Investigators from the Transportation Safety Board arrived on Tuesday night to look at the derailment.