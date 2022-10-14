Demolition underway at new Saskatoon library site

Construction crews tore down a strip mall today to make way for the new central library.

The work demolished the building that had been in the 300 block of 2nd avenue north for many years.

A final design for the new library was released last week.

Saskatoon Public Library’s central location will be at 321 2nd Avenue North, on the site of the former downtown liquor store. It took four years to plan and comes with an estimated price tag of $134 million.

There will be two more cost estimates completed before the construction contract is tendered in 2023, according the central library’s website.

Construction will begin in spring and the library is expected to open in 2026.

SPL has invited those interested in learning more to attend a virtual information session on October 20.