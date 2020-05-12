SASKATOON -- Delta is suspending service to Saskatoon International Airport beginning May 13.

The move comes in addition to suspending operations at 10 airports, which the airline announced May 8.

“These changes will allow more of our frontline employees to minimize their COVID-19 exposure risk while ensuring convenient access to Delta’s network for those who must travel. Delta will continue providing essential service to impacted communities via neighboring airports,” the company says in a news release.

The American suspended airports include Chicago Midway International Airport, Oakland International Airport, Hollywood Burbank Airport, Long Beach Airport, T. F. Green International Airport, Westchester County Airport, Stewart International Airport, Akron-Canton Airport, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

Stations will remain closed at least until September 2020, as Delta continues to evaluate overall network needs.

Delta says it will re-accommodate customers whose travel is affected as a result of service suspensions in these stations and affected Delta employees will recieve pay protection options through Sept. 30, 2020.

Delta has announced second quarter schedule reductions of 80 per cent in U.S. domestic capacity and 90 per cent.