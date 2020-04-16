SASKATOON -- Eleanor George was an avid users of the Two Miles for Mary Senior Transportation Service - but since COVID-19 hit, she’s had to cancel her charity work, social engagements, exercise classes and more.

"I've had heart and other problems so I consider myself high-risk so I want to stay safe,” she said.

George is among the 700 users of senior transportation and paratransit bus services in Prince Albert.

Ridership has drastically decreased as their patrons are staying home because of COIVD-19, according to Bill Powalinsky, CEO of the Community Service Centre, which manages the services.

The average age of patrons is 77. People without family in the city don’t have an economical way to get their groceries and medications, while those with disabilities often have other conditions leading to suppressed immune systems, he said.

Now, the centre is temporarily converting to a delivery service.

“We don’t go very far. But it’s too far to walk. And my goodness, for all of us seniors in town and handicapped people it is our lifeline. We couldn’t afford taxis all the time so we’d have to stay home. And it’s just so essential.” George said.

Patrons can call in and arrange for the pick-up of good like groceries, medications and pharmacy supplies. Drivers will pick the supplies up from stores and deliver them to the homes of patrons for the same price as a bus fare or a senior’s ride. The new system has encountered some issues but it is needed in the community, said Powalinsky.

“Part of the challenge is if people don’t use credit cards to make a payment and if they don’t have a computer or access to technology to order online. Those are a couple of the stumbling blocks. What we’re hoping is that local retailers will allow people to run up a small charge account.”

People registered with either service can book their pick-ups by calling the dispatch centre.