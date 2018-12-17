

CTV Saskatoon





Saskatoon police say they are investigating the armed robbery of a delivery driver on the weekend.

Police were called to the 1600 block of 19th Street West around 6:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.

A man reported making a delivery to a home and then being approached by a woman on the sidewalk.

The woman pointed a handgun at him and demanded cash before also stealing his cellphone and his car. The man was not physically injured during the incident.

A short time later his vehicle was found parked in the 100 block of Avenue T South.

The female suspect is described as having dark hair, wearing a black sweater and jeans, and possibly having a tattoo on her right wrist.