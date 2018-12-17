Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, December 17, 2018 2:22PM CST
Saskatoon police say they are investigating the armed robbery of a delivery driver on the weekend.
Police were called to the 1600 block of 19th Street West around 6:40 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.
A man reported making a delivery to a home and then being approached by a woman on the sidewalk.
The woman pointed a handgun at him and demanded cash before also stealing his cellphone and his car. The man was not physically injured during the incident.
A short time later his vehicle was found parked in the 100 block of Avenue T South.
The female suspect is described as having dark hair, wearing a black sweater and jeans, and possibly having a tattoo on her right wrist.