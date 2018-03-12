Delisle man dies after vehicle, train crash
CTV Saskatoon
Published Monday, March 12, 2018 12:15PM CST
A 33-year-old Delisle man is dead after a train and a vehicle collided south of the central Saskatchewan community.
RCMP responded to the crash Sunday evening, at about 6:45 p.m. The man, the vehicle’s driver and lone occupant, was pronounced dead on scene.
Police are still investigating.
