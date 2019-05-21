

CTV Saskatoon





While the Saskatchewan Roughriders weren’t able to snag any of the big name quarterbacks this off season, they did manage to ink the best defensive player on the market – Micah Johnson.

Last season Charleston Hughes led the CFL with 15 sacks. Johnson was second with 14. They lined up next to each other for five seasons in Calgary and now they’re back together with the Riders.

"That was probably the worst part about the deal, having to rejoin Charleston. But other than that, everything cool," the 30-year-old Johnson said.

"I wouldn't say I had my hand in it, but I was more looking out for his best interest, so I let him know what they did for me when I got here, and how good the fans are, and the facilities," Hughes said.

Who will top the sack list in 2019?

"Ha. I mean I'm definitely shooting for it, I'd be lying if I said I wasn't,” Johnson said. “Toward the end of last season we were talking to each other, messing with each other about who was going to get it."

Hughes added: "Oh yeah, we're going to go out there and you know every time there's a drop back pass, we're going to get after the quarterback, and that's pretty much what we've been focusing on."

The coaching staff also hopes Johnson will improve their interior pressure and help the defensive squad become elite rushers.

Johnson, a self-proclaimed gym rat, has seen his sack total rise each year he has been in the CFL, which has made him one of the league’s highest paid defensive players.

“After receiving that type of pay from them, I don't want let nobody down," Johnson said.