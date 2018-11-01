

The Canadian Press





Odell Willis isn't very happy with CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

The B.C. Lions defensive lineman was fined the maximum amount by the CFL on Wednesday for a high hit on Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Zach Collaros. The exact amount wasn't divulged by a maximum fine is half a game cheque.

Willis delivered the hit on Collaros in the first quarter of the Saskatchewan Roughriders' 35-16 win over the B.C. Lions. There was no flag thrown on the play, and only after the Riders challenged was an unnecessary roughness penalty called.

Collaros was forced top leave the game and was replaced by Canadian Brandon Bridge.

Willis took to Twitter on Thursday to voice his displeasure.