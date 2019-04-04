

CTV Saskatoon





Two Saskatoon police officers are on the stand Thursday in the trial of two men charged with trafficking and weapons offences.

The pair was charged after four people died from fentanyl-laced cocaine.

A defence lawyer cross-examined an officer who wrote up a search warrant that allowed police to search a home in the 100 block of Pawlychenko Lane, where $15,000, cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, a gun and ammunition were seized in March 2018.

The defence maintains the warrant wasn’t obtained properly and wants the evidence thrown out.

Another officer assigned to the case will take the stand Thursday afternoon.

The defence argues that since the home was where the accused lived and not just a place to sell drugs, the bar is raised for obtaining a search warrant.

Sheervin Beeharry, Japmanjot Grewal and one other man were originally charged with possession, trafficking and weapons charges.

The drug and weapons charges against the third co-accused were dropped. All three are also facing charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm.