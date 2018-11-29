Deck fire causes $50,000 in damage
Firefighters responded to a deck fire at 1010 Denham Cres. on Wednesday. (Courtesy Saskatoon Fire Department)
CTV Saskatoon
Published Thursday, November 29, 2018 11:26AM CST
Saskatoon fire fighters had to cut into the soffits and a stucco pillar in a Hampton Village home to get at a fire in the floor joists Wednesday night.
No one was home at the time and the cause was deemed accidental, according to a Saskatoon Fire Department news release.
Damage is estimated at $50,000.