SASKATOON -- Saskatchewan’s newest winery is preparing its first batch of 1,150 bottles of wine for sale in liquor stores throughout the province.

Peter and Margaret MacInnis started the Bee and Thistle Winery, located in Debden, as a retirement project.

They grew the haskap berries and rhubarb used to make their wines. Their first batch of wine is a haskap rhubarb blend.

Peter MacInnis says about 15 craft wineries and distilleries are in Saskatchewan and it’s a competitive market.

“We do compete with each other for the same market but we work together to help this industry become better.”

He says he’s confident about their venture and he’d like to see the industry expand to include more tours and tourism opportunities.

“In the long term I would like to see more craft distillers, brewers, winemakers come to Saskatchewan and set-up shop here and make it a go because it's just going to benefit all of us that way,” Peter said.

He has obtained his distillery certificate and hopes to make haskap gin and other fruit liqueurs on a commercial level in the future.

Margaret obtained the UC Davis Winemaking Program certificate in 2019. The expertise of a full-time certified winemaker improves the end-product, Peter said.

“You have the ability to experiment and make something that you want the consumer to purchase because you want them to enjoy it and you want them to come back again and purchase your product.”

One of their partners, Collin MacInnis, will provide Carmine Jewel cherries, black currants and Saskatoon berries from his own nearby acreage. Anne Greeno manages the website, branding and product marketing.