SASKATOON -- Saskatoon police say they are investigating the city’s second homicide of the year.

On Thursday afternoon police were called to a home in the 700 block of 33rd Street West.

The body of a 29-year-old woman was discovered in the house.

Police are not releasing the manner of death or the identity of the victim until family can be located.

Police say they haven’t made any arrests but believe there is no threat to the public.