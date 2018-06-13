

Brendan Ellis, CTV Saskatoon





Police in Saskatoon are investigating after the death of a teen boy on June 3.

Officers responded shortly before 1 a.m. that morning to an injured male in the 500 block of Avenue J South. The 15-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released at the request of the family.

The coroner’s office conducted an autopsy on June 4, and now the death is being investigated as a homicide, according to Saskatoon police. The cause of death is not being released at this time.

The Major Crime Section and the Chief Coroner’s office are still investigating, but they do not believe that it was a random incident.