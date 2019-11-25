A death on the Lac La Ronge Indian Band last week has been ruled a homicide.

Jeremy Bird, 26, was among five men in a motorhome parked next to a home on Mikisiw Drive on Nov. 21 when several shots were fired into it, RCMP say.

Bird died, while another man suffered serious injuries.

An autopsy determined Bird’s death to be a homicide.

RCMP is asking for help from anyone who may have been in the area of the Jonas Roberts Memorial Community Centre or Mikisiw Drive from the evening of Nov. 20 to the early morning of Nov. 21.

The investigation continues.