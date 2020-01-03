SASKATOON -- RCMP have identified the 26-year-old man found dead near Turtleford on Jan. 1.

Braeden Alfred James Sparvier was discovered outside a rural location east of St. Walburg.

His death is now being investigated as a homicide, RCMP said in a news release.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted Friday.

A two-kilometer stretch along the grid of Township Road 542 in the RM of Frenchman Butte will be blocked off for an undetermined amount of time, RCMP say.

St. Walburg is about 34 kilometres north of Turtleford.