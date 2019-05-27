

CTV Saskatoon





Police say the death of a man found injured on the Meewasin Trail is considered suspicious.

Officers were called to a pedestrian bridge near the 800 block of Spadina Crescent East around 6:45 p.m. Sunday. A 36-year-old injured man in the area was taken to hospital, where he later died.

Police are investigating the death with the assistance from the Saskatchewan Coroners Service.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.