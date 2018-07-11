

CTV Saskatoon





Police say an autopsy has confirmed the death of a man found injured in a Saskatoon alley to be a homicide.

The 27-year-old, Ken Peter Balan, was found after officers responded to a report Friday evening of an injured person in an alley of the 1400 block of 20th Street West. He died in hospital.

Information from police Friday indicated the incident was a stabbing, but police said Wednesday that major crimes investigators are not yet releasing the cause of death.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.